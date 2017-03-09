Zaha Hadid Architects partners with Women in Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) has joined the Women in Architecture partner programme, in association with the Architects’ Journal and The Architectural Review.

A standard of industry leadership, the Women in Architecture programme acknowledges the outstanding contribution female architects make to the wider profession. The programme is a commitment to changing the profession for the better.

The Women in Architecture annual survey, events and awards celebrating the best design by women architects from around the world, promote role models for young women in practice.

Women in Architecture partners support an office culture and working practice that represent excellence, using internal audits to benchmark progress.

At the 2012 Women in Architecture awards, Zaha Hadid received the Jane Drew Prize for her contribution to the status of women in architecture. Subsequent winners are Eva Jiřičná, Kathryn Findlay, Grafton Architects, Odile Decq and the 2017 recipient, Denise Scott Brown. Jane Drew’s work throughout the 20th century fostered diversity and innovation in architecture.

“Women architects need some support from others who have made that journey,” explained Zaha Hadid on receiving the 2012 Jane Drew Prize. “You now see more established, respected female architects all the time. That doesn’t mean it’s easy. Sometimes the difficulties are incomprehensible.”

“Zaha Hadid did so much to support these awards, and indeed was a recipient herself. It is more important than ever to mark the significant contribution of women,” explains Christine Murray, editor-in-chief of the Architects’ Journal and The Architectural Review.

Collaborating with visionary clients, communities and industry experts on more than 50 projects in 27 countries, ZHA’s hugely talented and dedicated teams work with passion and commitment to honour Hadid’s legacy.

Almost 40% of architects at ZHA are women, with 37% of all architectural teams being Black, Asian and minority ethnic architects. Supporting the events, awards and initiatives of the Women in Architecture programme as a partner continues ZHA’s on-going work to build a more egalitarian and diverse profession.