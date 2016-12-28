After You’ve Seen the Subdivision Model Home – What’s Next?

Buying a new home can be quite a challenge and not always for the reasons you might think. The first problem many prospective homebuyers think of is typically whether or not they will qualify for a mortgage and while that is a valid concern, this is sometimes the least of your worries.

What you should be thinking about is whether you want to buy a previously lived in home or a new home that is currently under construction. Both have their advantages but both also have disadvantages you may be unaware of. For the moment, consider a new home to be built in a subdivision. The developer and builder have a model home for you to view. You like the subdivision and the builder’s work seems satisfactory, so what’s next?

Requesting Modifications

So, you’ve seen the model and now you want to request some modifications. How will the builder draw out and show you the plans once they are ready? If the builder simply shows you a blueprint with lines and measurements you probably won’t be able to envision what the finished product is going to look like. That might have been sufficient a generation ago but there is no excuse for that now.

With so many advances in technology, there is home design software on the market that can offer 2D and 3D renderings so that you can actually see what the finished product is going to look like. If that isn’t quite what you meant, you can request further modifications before labor starts on your new home. But, this is only the beginning of what you need to know.