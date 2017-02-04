The Whyte House / buck&simple: doers of stuff

House Justice involves alterations and additions to a two storey, semi-detached, Edwardian Queen Anne/Arts and Crafts style house listed on the state heritage inventory. The project begun with our client requesting that we add a carport and an awning reacquainting the rear yard with their home.

Their decision to downsize and remain local to the civic and social places they love, thankfully, had positive repercussions on the design process.

The practicalities of downsizing encouraged the existing building fabric to achieve maximum efficiency. Every family room has been arranged to allow social flexibility, modestly scaled for the interconnecting spaces. The individual functionality of each area required an ability to function as a quiet space for one person or as a platform for entertaining multitudes.

The carport structure is the view from the outdoor spaces, the outdoor spaces are the view from the living areas and the living areas are the termination point of this sequence, the interconnectivity dictates every element must offer an aesthetic that has to be considered, consistent and not overbearing, a part of the whole.

An emphasis on materials, inherent in their own character, proficient to withstand the desired function and location was encouraged, showing pride in each element. External timbers are either painted white to prolonge lifespan or made from teak capable of enduring harsh environments. Roofing is naturally weathering zinc sheet, folded in a traditional double standing seam as is best for rigidity. Sandstone adds texture and was hand-selected from a local quarry to create a consistent aesthetic with existing heritage elements.

Project Details:

Location: Manly, Australia

Architects: buck&simple: doers of stuff

Photographs: Tim Pascoe