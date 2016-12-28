Ways to Hide That Air Conditioner

Air conditioners are essential to keep you cool and the home comfy and cosy, especially if you live in a hot and humid country. Split air conditioners are gaining popularity at a high pace since they are easy to install, easy to maintain and they are highly efficient. So you can save a lot of time and money by installing split air conditioners in your home. However, from interior designing point of view, it presents a set of challenges.

This is because the indoor and outdoor units are both visible and they might become a distracting factor in your interior design. But you need not worry, there are a few ways in which you can hide the AC units or blend it within the interior décor. Here are some ways to do it.

1. Hide the Outdoor Unit

You can create a fence out of lattice and cover the outdoor unit. You need not worry about malfunctioning of the unit since the lattice has holes that are big enough to allow free air flow. To make it look even more appealing, you can decorate the lattice using some greenery, etc.

2. Recessed into a False Beam or Wall

If you can afford making some changes to the architecture of your home, then you can get the indoor unit tucked inside the wall or false beam. This makes it look as if it is blended into the wall and does not jut out. It would be even better if you can find an air conditioner that matches or complements the colour scheme of the walls.

3. Above the Doorway

This is one space that you cannot use as a traditional storage space; but by installing a split AC you can minimise its visibility. By installing a split-AC above the doorway you have more space for storage within the room. By arranging the seating in a manner that looks away from the doorway, you hide the air conditioner.

4. Install Central AC

Installation might be a bit difficult and expensive, but in terms of interior decoration and comfort you will be highly benefitted. Central air conditioners keep cool with ducted air conditioning, which are hidden behind the wall. By opting for central or ducted ACs, you don’t have to worry about hiding the ACs.

While air conditioners are essential for making your home a comfortable space, it’s often a challenge to ensure they blend in with your home décor. These tips will offer practical solutions for you to own an AC without letting it ruin the aesthetics within your home.