‘Wave House’ architect translates nature’s forms into residential designs

Consider the agitated envelope that sheathes Mario Romano’s latest Venice design: It resembles a bed sheet shaken out, rippled by invisible currents, and then frozen in midair.

Romano’s 5,700-square-foot Wave House is a riff on water and air — in short, architectural biomimicry. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is listed for $5.717 million by Halton Pardee + Partners.

“The collision of art, technology, nature and science — it’s an exciting intersection for me,” said Romano, who launched his Santa Monica-based design and build firm in 2002, since building 14 projects in Venice and Santa Monica.

Romano is an adherent of parametricism, a design style that eschews right angles, repetitive flatness, and what the designer-builder calls “authoritarian” box-like structures. Instead, nature’s intricate geometry is replicated — not the natural world’s forms per se (a wave, a field of clouds) — but the behavior that those forms exhibit.

Such post-postmodern architecture is ascendant and includes such iconic examples as Frank Gehry’s Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Broad museum, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro.

Romano’s goal is to scale such monumental designs down to residential size where “a continuity and fluidity — a feeling of no beginning and no end” can be more fully appreciated, he said.

Such circularity begins with more basic forms: machines powered by math. […]