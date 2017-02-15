The Wangari Muta Maathai House / Boogertman + Partners Architects

The Wangari Muta Maathai House is envisaged as a living memorial – a forum for experiential learning for all Kenyans, Africans and peoples of the globe.

Unfolding the life of Wangari Maathai, in an intimate facility, will enable visitors to understand her commitment to human rights, environmental conservation and promoting the culture of peace.

Approaching the structural ring on foot, enveloped by the forest, one walks along the timber-decked route. Following the route, one crosses a body of water to enter beneath the structural ring, which floats overhead. The site then lifts naturally to support the underside of this ring and eventually envelope the auditorium component, at the rear.

The circular form symbolises the simplicity embodied in the basic cycle of nature. The form, embedded within ethereal forest physically manifests the notion of ‘walks and talks’ – communicating the salient points of Wangari’s legacy – a childhood sense of wonder coalesced with the ethics of taking action.





The open, encircled courtyard is the focus, as it maintains a connection with the trees. It contains the Amphitheatre, an informal raised berm and the Mausoleum, a quiet, subterranean space. The exhibition space, library, conference centre and functional areas are accommodated in the structural ring.

Project Details:

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Site Area: 8.2 Acres

Green Belt Movement Offices area: 2.2 Acres

Wangari Maathai Foundation area: 6 Acres

Client: The Wangari Muta Maathai Foundatio

Design: Boogertman + Partners Architects

Project Directors: Bob van Bebber, Johann de Wet

Team: Judith Paterson, Dilushka Barlow