Urban Ghosts: Remnant Stories of Building Demolition & Graffiti Removal

Photographing decay is not a new trend, but the focus of such images tends to be on the aesthetics of destruction rather than what the remains of old architecture or carefully erased art can teach us. Demolishing a building or painting over a work of graffiti can leave unintended but compelling traces on built environments — ghostly impressions that tell site-specific stories of creation and destruction.

The Unconscious Art of Building Demolition

Structures that share party walls can leave elevation imprints on adjacent buildings as (or more) instructive than footprints on the ground. One can begin to trace out not only the locations of different rooms but also the colors and materials of their walls and the places where staircases once connected multiple floors.

Even when the remains are relatively minimal, small leftover features (like building and window outlines) may show what the facade of a house looked like before it was joined to a new neighbor. […]