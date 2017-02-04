Untaggable: #city

A dynamic study of four extraordinary cities is the latest film in Audi’s series exploring how the best things in life are impossible to define.

Cut to the sound of a bespoke track by genre-blurring vocalist Gaika—known for taking London’s underground music scene by storm before being signed to Warp records in 2016—the film sees Kibwe Tavares and Jonathan Gales of south London-based director collective Factory Fifteen trail a host of colorful characters through London, New Orleans, Tokyo and La Paz.

Captured across continents, each moment is stitched to the next to create a hybrid metropolis that embodies the global nature of the urban experience in a single breathtaking panorama.