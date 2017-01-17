This twisted carbon-eating tower is rising in the East

Paris-based architect Vincent Callebaut wants his buildings to be more than your average tower block. His vision is ambitious: create an energy-saving, carbon-absorbing civilization to fight global warming.

“I want to give hope for a better tomorrow,” he says.

One of his eco-friendly ideas is taking root right now in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital city. When Tao Zhu Yin Yuan — meaning “The Retreat of Tao Zhu” — is completed in September 2017, the residential complex will be covered in 23,000 trees and shrubs.

While Callebaut likens the building to an urban forest, its appearance is actually modeled after a strand of DNA — a double helix twisting 90-degrees from base to top.

If all goes to plan, Callebaut says the plants will absorb 130 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions each year — the equivalent of around 27 cars.

Taiwan as a whole produced more than 250 million tons of CO2 in 2014, according to the International Energy Agency. Callebaut admits it is a small step, but insists it’s “a big leap [against] global warming.” […]