Touring Trollstigen Visitor Centre by Reiulf Ramstad Architects

Part of a Iconic Norway, the film is a time lapse journey thru Norway´s most beautiful contemporary architecture.

The project enhances the experience of the Trollstigen plateau’s location and nature. Thoughtfulness regarding elements and materials underscore the site’s nature and character, and well-adapted, functional facilities augment the visitor experience.

The architecture is characterized by clear and precise transitions between planned zones and the natural landscape. Through the notion of water as a dynamic element—from snow to running and then falling water—and rock as a static element, the project creates a series of prepositional relations that describe and magnify the unique spatiality of the site.