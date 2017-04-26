Torre La Toscana / Andrés Escobar

The apartment building compound “Torre La Toscana” is located in Zona Real in the Guadalajara, Mexico. Besides the private residences, there are also top level services, security, serenity, and the beauty that the northeast of the city has to offer. Its proximity to universities, cultural centers, and shopping malls helps to offer the residents the highest quality of life.

Concept

Torre La Toscana is known for its contemporary style, elegance, and innovation. Developed in an area of 5,057 m², the privileged orientation, and tranquil environment invites us to enjoy the intimacy of space.

Apartments

Torre La Toscana contains 108 apartments in 12 levels. Apartment areas go from 105 m² to 150 m² with 2 or 3 bedrooms and 3 or 4 bathrooms. There are also terraces for socializing and independent service areas.

Amenities

There are various spaces for creating a community inside the compound. Torre La Toscana offers various amenities such as a pool, gym, multiple-use terrace, greenery, and gardens.

Finishing touches

The whole compound is covered in various natural materials such as granite, marble, and wood. The window sills are made of aluminum with clear 9 mm crystals that allow the residents to enjoy the view.

Project Details:

Location: Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico

Area: 5,057 sqm

Architects: Andrés Escobar

Photographs: Lorena Darquea