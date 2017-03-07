Many people spend more time in their office than they do the rest of their home. With this said, there will come a day, when it is time to make a few updates. However, if you are on a fixed budget, you may think that this project is out of reach. This is a huge misconception, because there are many ways to achieve a new look in a home office, without breaking the bank. Below, you will discover several tips on how to update your home office on a budget.

Update The Computer

Everyone that works at home relies on a computer to communicate and share files with clients. A desktop computer will maintain its efficiency for 3 to 7 years tops. Many people will continue to deal with the inefficiently operating computer, because a replacement would cost a lot of money. The great thing about buying a new computer is you can utilize it as a tax deduction. When you prepare and file your taxes for the following year, you will be able to claim the cost of the computer on your tax return. This will be like getting a brand new desktop computer for absolutely free.

New Furniture

Shopping for new office furniture can be exciting, but it can also be stressful, if you are required to stick to a fixed budget. Believe it or not, you can find some very affordable brands on the market that will improve the appearance of your home. Today, with so many available brands and models on the market, you will find the perfect furniture for your home office. Be sure to include a new chair, storage cabinets, workstation and accessories.

Replace Lighting Fixtures

Working on a desktop computer and doing paperwork requires adequate lighting. Without the appropriate lighting, you will have difficulty seeing fine lines and reading the details in important documents. You may find yourself making all kinds of errors, just because you cannot see the keyboard and paperwork clearly. Modern office lighting that offers a bright light will be your best option. Replacing a lighting fixture is truly not that difficult, even if it is a ceiling light.

If you do not want to hire an electrician or handyman to install a new lighting fixture, you can always invest in a new desk lamp instead. You will find an unlimited array of computer lights and desk lamps on the market, so you will not have any issues finding a style that will envelop into your décor.

Bookshelves

Office workers can never have enough storage space. Instead of leaving your files, books and paperwork scattered around everywhere, you should consider adding a few bookshelves to your office. There are many different types of bookshelves available on the market, including custom built and ready made. By placing the bookshelves in an area, where you can access the items easily, you will be able to improve your productivity.

If you are working with limited space, you can also invest in custom built shelving that will install on a wall. Wall shelving requires little space, plus it will leave excess floor space for other accessories and furniture items.