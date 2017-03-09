Tips and Tricks on How to Clean Your Furniture

Keeping furniture clean is one of the most important aspects to note in terms of making it more attractive as well as lengthening its life span by a long margin. We all know it is extremely recommended to keep our furniture neat and tidy and it doesn’t necessarily need to be regarded as a hassle as one could benefit from some tips and tricks on how to do it properly.

Dusting, vacuuming and cleaning it properly will go a long way in keeping the furniture’s pristine shape and no matter how many pieces one will have to clean, if he or she take note of these tips, cleaning furniture will never be easier and will even prove to be a delight to do.

How to Clean Upholstered Pieces

Vacuuming upholstery will go a long way in making it easy to keeping your furniture clean. One should bear in mind that cracks and crevices between cushions need to receive some extra attention and if one takes note on how to clean upholstery with a steam cleaner will make sure that it will no longer prove to be any problem in dealing with it.

Cleaning upholstery should be done smartly and one should take care of the fiber density of microfiber furniture. It is recommended for people to buy such furniture because it makes the pieces resistant to stains and will enable debris and dirt fall off with a simple brush.

Water based cleaning is amazing when combined with a simple dishwashing liquid. A capful of white vinegar will also go a long way when paired with some baking soda in order to remove unpleasant odors if present.

How to Clean Leather Furniture

As with upholstery, vacuuming your furniture regularly will keep it clean and tidy irrespective from what material is it built. Leather furniture is usually cleaned with a vinegar mixture with some lemon juice added in order to remove stains from white or beige furniture. The mixture should be rubbed into the stain and have it sit there for a couple of minutes before wiping it with a clean cloth.

Rubbing alcohol also helps a lot in removing stains and works wonders for stains which resulted from ink. After one has rubbed some alcohol onto the stain he or she has to dry the area thoroughly and then gently wash the stain away with water. If the drying process takes too long, people can use the hot air coming from a blow dryer.

If one follows these simple tips, cleaning furniture will turn out to be a breeze and one will not have to worry about stains persisting for a long time. Make sure to follow these tips in order to keep furniture in its pristine and original shape.