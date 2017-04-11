Tips On How To Get Your Roof Ready For Hurricane Season

One of the most important components of your home is the roofing system. This system not only keeps the home dry, warm and cool, but also protects the interior from the elements. Without the roofing system, the entire home would be ruined in only a few days. This is why home developers install the roofing system prior to installing drywall, bathroom fixtures and flooring. Owning a home comes with an unlimited array of responsibilities, with the roof being the most notable. Below, you will discover several tips on how to prepare your roof for hurricane season.

Examining Skylights

Skylights are prone to leaks, especially if they are not installed correctly. However, it is crucial to examine the skylights at least twice a year. The skylight will be surrounded by a rubber boots that prevents the moisture from penetrating into the inside of the home. Make sure the rubber boot is in good condition, if cracks and crevices are noticed, you will need to contact your local roofing company.

Examine The Chimney Flashing

The chimney flashing plays a crucial role in protecting the home from leaks. The flashing surrounds the entire chimney, preventing rainwater, moisture and the elements from penetrating into the home. If the chimney flashing is damaged, you will need to either flash it in or replace it. Whatever the case may be it is crucial to make the necessary repairs without hesitation. The longer you wait, the quicker the problem will escalate into a major water leak, with mold growth.

Repair Soffit

The soffit is a crucial element of the roofing system. The soffit prevents birds, squirrels, snakes, rats and bats from getting into the home. It also allows fresh air to enter and hot air to escape the attic, if the soffit becomes damaged, your home may just become a den for varmints, which can do some major damage to your roofing system.

Properly Check The Gutters

During the hurricane season, you will not only experience a tremendous amount of wind, but you will also have to battle the rainfall as well. Gutter systems are installed on homes to ensure that the rain that rolls off the roof falls away from the home. If the rain does not flow away from the home, it is just going to run down the side of the house into the foundation, which is just going to cause a whole mess of problems. The first thing you are going to want to do is ensure that the gutters are clean and clear of any debris. Since you are going to be dealing with heavy rainfall the last thing you want is a clog.

While check to make sure that the gutters are clean and clear of debris, you will want to check the stability of the gutters. Make sure that the gutters are still attached to the side of the home securely, if not you might have to end up reinforcing them with nails or screws.