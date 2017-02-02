Things to Consider When Adding Central Air Conditioning Units in Homes

Air conditioners, a blessing in the hot summer months. Air conditioners provide cooling to the house as well as keep you cool and comfortable. The old window units provide cooling to only the room they are installed in, while the rest of the house remains hot. Installing multiple units is also a hassle as you must turn on each of the window units. Additionally, multiple window units will increase the overall cost of installation and bills.

The most feasible option for houses in to install a central air-conditioning system. A central air conditioning unit is much better than multiple window units and has many advantages.

Air Filtration

Apart from cooling the whole house, a central air conditioner works as a central air filter system. How this is done is that during the whole day, the air is turned over multiple times by the central unit. Meaning the allergies, the dust particles and the air germs are continuously being filtered out of the house. The air inside the house circulates through the duct work thus making the air in the house filtered and purifies. This improves the quality of air in the house as well as you and your family can breathe pure air compared to the window units whose air purification systems are small.

Right Size

Before installing or buying the central air conditioning unit, you must be sure of the size you will require. As these units come in many sizes, so you will need size that will be efficient n fulfilling cooling in your house. An oversized central unit may quickly make your house cooler but won’t be useful in purifying the air, while a small one may not be able to cool your house. The right number of ton for your house is important.

Control

It is very easy to control a central air conditioner unit as it has a thermostat system. You can lower or increase the thermostat through the remote and can roam around the whole house as per your convenience. You do not have to sit in only one room where an individual window unit is turned on.

Filter

Before installing your central air conditioner unit, make sure to install it together with a high-efficiency filter, or else it would not be able to purify the household air.

Ducting

When you are installing the central air conditioner unit, make sure to check all the ducts in the wall, or better yet, change them all to save you from future hassle and added expenses. The residential ducts may be leaky, and if they leak some percentage of your cool air will travel to outside or our basements, so it’s better to renew your ducts for an efficient cooling system.

Cost Cutting

A central air conditioning system is a more viable option as its less costly than installing multiple window units. Plus, the cost of bills at the end of the month of many units can be devastating. So enjoy cool and purified air in your houses, and keep your whole house cool with fewer costs and more efficiency.