Strategies For Transitioning To Organic Lawn Management

Maintaining a bright and healthy lawn isn’t always as easy. These efforts require a lot more than regular watering and the occasional application of fertilizer. Unfortunately, however, many consumers wind up using far more chemicals than they ever imagined. Individually and cumulatively, these additions can have a negative impact on the environment, human health, pet health and on the health of nearby insects and animals. The good news is that organic lawn management is something that every homeowner can work towards. It’s also better for the environment and better for you. Following are several steps that will help you implement a foolproof plan for natural lawn care that will greatly enhance landscape aesthetics.

Thicken Your Lawn To Limit Weeds

Whenever grass is thick and lush, weeds have far less of an opportunity to flourish. This also gives grass the best ability to put down root systems that are sufficiently deep and wide for drawing water and nutrients from the soil efficiently. Re-seed your lawn by spreading grass seed over areas that are already grassy. Pay careful attention to bare spots, thin spots and places that look dull and brown. Be sure to choose a seed mix that’s specific to the conditions in your yard, whether these are perpetually sunny or constantly shaded. Keep in mind that most grass types are not able to thrive in completely shaded areas and thus, you should probably opt for an alternative groundcover for places that get little to no sunlight.

Nourish Your Grass With Compost

Compost greatly enhances both the moisture content of soil and the ability of grass to absorb moisture. Best of all, there are countless ways to start cheaply producing your own compost right at home. Dropping clumps of compost around your yard will ramp up the overall organic content of the soil. You can then use a rake to spread this evenly for optimal results. Pampering your grass with extra nutrients like this is best done at least twice each year. You can also have grass clippings mulched up and used as a continual source of nourishment. If done properly, this strategy won’t lead to a buildup of thatch.

Cut Your Grass High And Keep Your Blades Sharp

If you’re having a problem with crabgrass, simply cut your grass high. Cutting it to approximately three inches should be sufficient for suppressing crabgrass. The mower blade can be set to the highest level and should be kept extra-sharp. The jagged edges that dull blades create increase the likelihood of infection and other problems. If you don’t have the ability to cut your grass often, consider using professional lawn care in Calgary. Regular mowing will ensure that you’re never removing over one-third of the grass height. This will in turn promote a denser and healthier turf overall.

Don’t Go overboard With Organic Lawn Care Products

While natural is always better, try not to overuse any organic lawn care products. It really is possible to get too much of a good thing. Read the labels for organic fertilizers and soil enhancers carefully. Following the manufacturer’s instructions will ensure that you never upset the delicate balance in conditions that your lawn needs to thrive.