Where to start with your home flooring renovation?

Renovating your flooring is a daunting task, there are too many details involved and getting even the smallest thing wrong can cost you. You have to worry about the color scheme, the designs, the flooring material best suited for your home etc. The first thing to do would be to consider the material based on price, durability, ease of maintenance and even weather conditions. This article highlights the types of flooring available for your home from most retailers.

Laminate Flooring

Laminate flooring is a very widely used synthetic flooring material that simulates wood or stone. Laminate tiles consist of three layers, the bottom layer is highly resistant to moisture, and the middle layer is the high density reinforced fiberboard inner core. The top layer is the design layer that mimics incredibly realistic patterns of trees, stones metals etc. Most laminate flooring comes with a clear protective layer that covers the design.

Laminate flooring is cost effective and easy to install. They are more like floating tiles, there is no special training required if you want to install laminate floors, the pieces snap together easily and can be laid over any subfloor. The ease of installation makes laminate flooring a favorite among DIY renovators. They are also very durable and can withstand an incredible amount of pressure. This type of flooring is very resistant to damage, and if it does get damaged you can easily replace it partially or fully as per requirement.

Wood Flooring

Real solid wood flooring has been used as a flooring material from time immemorial. Hardwood floors don’t come cheap but they also add a lot of value to your property aesthetically and money wise. Wood flooring can last you for decades even though they are sensitive to moisture. If you live in a place where it’s wet the year round then the wood might warp. Hardwood flooring is costly but they tend to last longer and sustain less damage even after decades.

The appeal of wood flooring is unmatched and they are more hygienic as well. If sealed properly, then regular brushing and vacuuming is enough to keep a wooden floor clean. There is hardly any maintenance required, just the occasional polishing would do. One of the biggest advantages of having wood floors is that, if the flooring becomes old and worn, you need not refit a new floor, you can just refinish it at minimal cost.

Vinyl flooring

Vinyl is an artificial flooring material that is very resilient and economical. Vinyl is manufactured using vinyl, felt, fiberglass and dyes. Vinyl flooring comes in sheets or as tiles. The vinyl tiles are popular as flooring materials for homes because they look like ceramic tiles but are cheaper and easier to install. Vinyl tiles are also easier to replace.

Vinyl sheet is more durable, water resistant and easier to install compared to vinyl tiles. A lot of people think linoleum and vinyl to be the same thing. But linoleum is made of completely natural ingredients but otherwise have properties similar to that of vinyl.

Vinyl is a soft flooring option because it is backed by felt or foam, so it makes an ideal flooring material in homes with children. Vinyl floors are durable and sometimes are backed by 20 years warranties by manufacturers. They are available in a wide range of color and design that can be matched with almost any kind of décor. You can even find some designs that look like real wood or stone. Vinyl is low maintenance and is resistant to both water and dirt. It is also ideal for areas with a lot of foot traffic.

Stone flooring

Stone flooring is considered one of the best flooring options; it gives your home a timeless beauty. Stone is an incredibly strong, hardy material that is virtually indestructible. Once you install a stone floor, generations can go by without any damage to the flooring. Stone floors, much like wood floors, add value to your home. It is also a very eco friendly flooring material.

Stone floors are the perfect flooring choice if you live in place that experiences very hot summers. This is because stone is naturally cool and it will keep your home cool even when it’s blisteringly hot outdoors. A well installed stone floor will have next to no nooks and crannies, so dust cannot collect. It’s easy to maintain; a broom and a mop will do the job perfectly. However, more porous stones like marble can soak up stains very easily if not sealed properly, so resealing after regular intervals might be required.

Carpet flooring

Carpet flooring is by far the softest flooring option available to you. So, if you have a baby on the way or if you have overactive kids, then carpet flooring can be the thing for you. The prices vary widely based on quality of the material, texture etc. A super soft carpet will clearly cost a lot more than a basic one. Carpets are a economical flooring option compared to stone or wood flooring. They are also available in a wide range of colors. They are very easy to install as well. On the downside carpet floors are not very durable, you might need to redo the flooring every few years. Carpets are also hard to maintain and they tend to collect dust very easily.

Carpet tiles are becoming very popular as a flooring material. Basically all you have to do is take off the protective cover from the back of each tile and fix it on the subfloor. They come with self adhesive backing. The major advantage of carpet tiles is that if a part of the flooring gets damaged, you can just replace the damaged portion, no need to redo the whole floor.

What type of flooring you choose will depend on your budget as well as requirements. For a apartment, a vinyl or carpet flooring might be more suitable whereas for a country house, wood, engineered flooring or stone will be a likely choice.