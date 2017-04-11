Spring Cleaning Ideals That Will Improve Your Home

With spring quickly approaching, many homeowners are already gathering their cleaning list, materials, and supplies. Spring-cleaning isn’t just an activity it is a mindset that people get into. When you are done with everything, you will not only have a nice, clean home, but you will feel like you have accomplished something.

However, when you view the project, as a whole job the thought can be terrifying. This is why you need to set aside time for one or two rooms each weekend until you have to whole house tackled. Keep in mind that just because it is called spring-cleaning it doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to start in the spring. Below, you will learn some amazing spring-cleaning tips and information that will help you improve your home for the better.

Fight Back Against Dust Mites

Just about every home out there has some sort of dust. It is just something that builds up over time. However, you might not know that the humidity in your home can greatly affect your dust problem. For instance, high humidity is the perfect environment for dust mites. So, if your home is plagued with high humidity then you are going to have to be weary of dust mites. Low humidity can also be a problem. Low humidity creates static electricity. This static electricity not only attracts dust, but it makes it stick to objects, so that it is harder to remove.

The best way to combat this is to try to keep to humidity around 40 and 50 percent. You can do this with a humidifier or dehumidifier. If the humidity if too low, you might need a humidifier, whereas if the humidity to too great you might be a dehumidifier.

Fighting Dirt With Door Mats

Did you know that around 80% of the dirt in your home is tracked in from the outside of the home? There is no better why to fight back against this than by adding bristly doormats. You can also make sure that people remove their shoes before entering the home. A good screen door can also go a long way in ensuring that your home stays dirt free. Be sure to rent a steam cleaner from topsteamcleaners.com to clean your carpets and upholstery.

Fighting Shower Door Scum

Soap scum build up is always a major problem in homes throughout the world. Every year homeowners spend countless amounts of hours trying to clean the soap scum off their shower doors. The soap scum does come right off with a good product and little bit of elbow grease, but what if you could prevent it from building up in the first place? Well, you can with rain-repellant products. Auto stores sell rain-repellant products that were made specifically for vehicle’s windshields, but they can work just as good on shower doors. When these products are applied to glass they create an invisible barrier that causes the water, oil, and debris to bead up and roll off, rather than just sticking.

These products can be found in just about any auto supply shop and just be simply enough to apply.