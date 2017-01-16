The Sound of Silence: How to Cut Traffic Noise Pollution at Home

A growing body of evidence shows that noise pollution can cause stress and damage your hearing. If you work from home, traffic and road noise can be especially frustrating. Not only that but also too much exposure has been known to predispose individuals to fatigue and even psychological problems.

According to the United States department of Labor, 24 percent of the employed people did some or all of their work at home in 2015. Add to that the self-employed population and the numbers rise even higher. However, working from home is not without its failings. Noise distractions could as well be the order of the day for many- from loud music, passing trains to the neighbors’ conversations. All these are enough to switch one’s attention from work.

Most of the new buildings nowadays are designed with noise minimization in mind but for those who don’t fit into this new-build category, below are tips that can help you make a home peaceful and quiet.

Sound proof your house

Whether your issue is a noisy neighborhood or the endless bustle of the traffic, the first step towards a quiet apartment is to block the noise coming in from the outside.

Acoustic panels

Acoustics panels are installed on the exterior part of the wall as opposed to beneath it. The panels come in different thickness depending on your needs – a minimum 1 inch is enough to reduce even the worst of train noise pollution. Wrapped in beautiful fabric and in varied colors and designs, the panels add a shine to your home as well.

Carpets, rugs, and padding

To fully filter as much noise as possible, add a carpet or rug in addition to a sound absorbing padding.

Floating hardwood

This type of flooring, the installation includes a gap between the actual floor and the subfloor and this works to reduce sound penetration.

Caulking

Adding a noise proofing sealant along the edges and cracks can effectively reduce noise transmission by 100 times or more. Try caulking around the windows with the aim of sealing all gaps.

Window seals

Window seals are non-operable inserts added on to existing windows with the aim of dampening sound coming from cars, trucks and heavy traffic as well as any other noise coming through your windows.

Triple pane windows

Although a bit more expensive than double pane or double glazed windows, triple pane windows are far more effective. With home improvements being a constant task buying a fully fitted house is an advantage.

Solid wood core door

Want your home office to be as quiet as possible? Work on the doors. According to our experts, doors are the biggest sound culprits in many homes. A solid-wood-core door is your best bet and reducing incoming noise. Its mass alone is enough to dampen the sound.

Reduce your noise

Finally, not all noise at home is a result of intrusions from outside. From the whirring of the fans to the distracting sound from the TV, noise is all around us. As such, it is important to opt for quiet appliances when purchasing new ones. Contrast a conventional whole-house fan with one of the new quiet ones and the difference becomes apparent. Keeping all the equipment in good condition is also important as a slight defect can increase the noise emitted.

With some of these ideas, you can keep things a little quieter at home and maybe bring a little more peace and tranquility into your everyday life.