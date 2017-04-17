Snøhetta to celebrate Times Square’s Grand Opening

Snøhetta, The Times Square Alliance, Councilmembers Daniel Garodnick and Corey Johnson, the NYC Department of Transportation, and the Department of Design and Construction will host a press conference to celebrate the grand opening of the Times Square pedestrian plazas with the announcement of new and enhanced programming for the spaces.

Snøhetta‘s design of the Reconstruction adds 110,000-square-feet of new pedestrian space to Times Square, transforming the area from one of New York’s most notoriously congested spaces into a radically open civic square.