Smart Kitchen Gadgets to Enhance Your Home

Modern homes have adapted to the age of smart home technology to make our lives easier and better. The kitchen should be no exception when it comes to the tweaks and technology of the twenty-first century. Here, we’ll discuss some of the latest gadgets and appliances that can truly turn your kitchen into an efficient tech machine.

1. Inirv React Smart Stove Sensor

The Inirv device attaches to the knobs on your stove/oven unit and carefully records key information. While your stove is in use, the Inirv reads the atmosphere around it and detects if there are high levels of carbon monoxide, smoke, or natural gas. If so, it alerts the user’s smartphone and if you are out of reach, it will shut the stove off for you, remotely. This is an excellent weapon against gas leaks that are often quiet and can go undetected. On top of its safety features, the Inirv can control the temperature of your burners and keep track of cooking times.

2. June Intelligent Oven

This oven is compilation of the best aspects of a traditional oven, toaster oven, and broiler wrapped in one. It is completely digital, and its smart home display is navigated by touch. Besides being sleek and multifunctional, the device features an in-oven camera to recognize and record your cooking. It uses this information to better time your baking. It also has a probe that you insert into your dish prior to cooking. The probe reads the temperature in the dish and fluctuates it automatically to give you crispy outsides and juicy insides. The June can be managed and operated from a smartphone.

3. Bruno Smartcan

The Bruno operates as a vacuum and a trashcan in one, thus becoming the world’s first “Smartcan”. The bottom of the device has an opening that creates suction through the vacuum to act as a dustpan when you’re done sweeping. No more bending over or missed bits of food and debris. The Bruno connects to your wi-fi network and sends you mobile alerts when it’s trash pick-up day or when it’s time to buy more bags.

4. Smarter Connected Coffee Machine

This coffee maker builds upon the automatic features of high-end coffee machines on today’s market and takes them to a new level. It’s controlled by, you guessed it, a smartphone app. Simply fill the containment ports with coffee and water beforehand. Not only will it store the coffee, but it also grinds it for you. Use the app on your phone to adjust the strength of your coffee remotely. Be prepared for guests and sudden occurrences with features that allow you to adjust the brewing amounts last minute.

5. Paragon Smart Cooking System

Ushering in the next wave of induction cooking technology, the Paragon system is essentially a single hot plate controlled by Bluetooth sensors that can connect to a smartphone or tablet. It controls the heat based on the sensors, not power output. This way, it controls the temperature of the plate down to the degree. It allows you to make the difference between dishes where it’s just too close to call between undercooking and burning to a crisp. The device also measures the temperature inside your pot or pan and adjusts the heat accordingly for even more accuracy.

It’s no wonder that so many advancements in smart home technology have allowed us to become most efficient when it comes to our kitchen needs. A true smart home is only as smart as its owner. This combination of human intuition and technological accuracy is what makes smart devices like these so unique.