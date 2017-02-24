What Skills Do You Need to Become an Architect

As far as career choices go, it is always important that you already display many of the skills of your chosen career path. Throughout the education and experience process you will learn all of the methods and skills that are required to actually perform the job but the characteristics of someone who is great in your chosen field should be something that you either already display or already are working on.

Today we are going to take a look at the skills that are required to become an architect, the men and women who work in this interesting branch of civil engineering to design beautiful buildings, luxury homes, stadiums and construct the skyline of cities all over the World. Architecture is a professionally, personally and financially rewarding career and these are the skills you will need to have in order to become a success.

Drawing and Design

A key part of the career of an architect is drawing, even with the technological tools which we currently have, you will be required to do a great deal of sketching and drawing when conceiving new ideas. Drawing is a skill which can be slightly improved through practice but to be good at it, you need to have a natural ability.

Analytical Mind

Like with most forms of engineering, architecture is about problem solving and you will need to have the kind of mind that is constantly seeking to find ways and solutions to fix problems. Throughout your career as an architect you will need to display the ability to think analytically and work out ways to overcome challenges when it comes to building designs and structural problems.

Team Working

Nothing is done alone in the world of architecture and you will need to be a great team player if you want to forge a successful career in the industry. Being great in a team is more than just being a great leader or a great co-ordinator, a strong team player has a good understanding of all of the roles within the team set up and can take to each one.

Great With Numbers

In order to be a good architect you will need to have very good math skills, everyday you will be making calculation and measurements that rely upon your arithmetic ability as well as your understanding of geometry. If math isn’t one of your strengths and you wish to be an architect then it is time to get studying.

Attention to Detail

An error of a millimeter can be the difference between a building or structure being safe or unsafe and you need to have a keen eye for detail if you want to become a great architect. The best architects also look to add small details which make their project great and it is in these details that an architect can become sought after by various companies. In order to succeed as an architect you need to be a perfectionist and never settle for anything less than 100% accuracy in everything that you do.