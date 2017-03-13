Secure your home with 5 simple steps

Keeping your home and your family safe is a big priority and you should always be looking for improved ways to deter burglars from targeting your home. There are some things that go without saying; lock your doors, close your windows and don’t leave car keys near the letterbox, but unfortunately this is not always enough to keep burglars at bay.

For a home that is secure as you can make it, you need to invest efforts into making life difficult for potential burglars. By making these five changes, you can significantly improve the security of your home:

1. Secure external doors – One of the main ways that burglars get into homes is through doors that aren’t secure enough. You should always have solid external doors fitted with good locking systems to make it harder for burglars to get in through doors. Take a look at oakwooddoors.co.uk for some examples of well-structured doors.

2. Install an alarm – This is still a highly effective method of protecting your home. Drawing attention across the neighbourhood to a home through a loud alarm ringing, is a sure way to scare off a burglar. Even having just an alarm box on the outside of your home is a good deterrent. You can have a burglar alarm installed fairly cheaply and with good sensors set up, it will alert everyone within your area that there is a break-in attempt.

3. Join or start a neighbourhood watch scheme – This solution doesn’t cost anything and you could even end up getting to know the people who live nearby better. Looking out for each others’ homes and being wary of suspicious activities is all part of a good neighbourhood watch scheme, so why not get started with yours today? You can get lots of support and guidance from the National Neighborhood Watch website. When you are on vacation, neighbours can keep an eye out for your property and make police alert to any problems whilst you’re away. Your local police force may even be able to help set up a group in your area.

4. External motion lighting – Burglars like to operate in the dark but if you install lighting with motion sensors, it will make it very hard for them to stay in the dark. You can pick up some reasonably priced, easy-to-install lighting with motion sensors from all good DIY stores.

5. Window locks – Another way that burglars tend to get into homes is via windows that are easy to pry open. One way to stop this is to fit very visible window locks that will make burglars think twice about trying to get in through your windows. Another weakness of windows is single pane glass that can be easily broken, so if you can afford to upgrade to double-glazing, then your home will be much less likely to suffer a break in.

Sometimes you put off all of these little jobs that will help protect your home. If you don’t have time to do them yourself, then make it a priority to get someone to fit some of these at your property.