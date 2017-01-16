The RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship 2017 launched

The RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship 2017 has been launched inviting applications from schools of architecture around the world directly by the RIBA to put forward one applicant each. Entries will be assessed by a panel of judges which will include Lord Foster and RIBA President Jane Duncan.

The selected scholar will receive £7,000 (an increase from the previous award of £6,000) to travel anywhere the world in order to pursue research on the subject of the future survival of our cities and communities.

Lord Foster said:

As a student I won a prize that allowed me to spend a summer travelling through Europe and to study first hand buildings and cities that I knew only from the pages of books. It was a revelation – liberating and exhilarating in so many ways. Today it is my privilege to fund the RIBA Norman Foster Travelling Scholarship, which I hope will have a lasting legacy – offering the chance for discovery and the inspiration for exciting new work – for generations to come.

RIBA President Jane Duncan said: