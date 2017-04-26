Restoring Old Treasures: Tips for Bringing Older Furniture Back to Life

One of the best ways to decorate a home on a budget is to spend time at yard sales, flea markets, and checking online ads for pieces that people are willing to part with. While the pieces are not new, there are ways to add new life to them. Even if you don’t think of yourself as being particularly crafty, you can take an older chair or table and turn it into something you can use for years. Here are some tips that will help.

The Wonders of Paint

One of the easiest ways to transform the look of an older piece is to use paint. The process of painting a dresser that you rescued from a thrift shop is not difficult. Place an old paint cloth on the patio, situate the dresser in the middle of the cloth, and strip the old paint or varnish off the piece. Once you have a smooth surface to work with, apply a coat of primer followed by the color of your choice.

Remember that if you don’t like the idea of managing a brush, projects of this type can be handled using cans of spray paint. It won’t take long to get the hang of applying an even coat and the results will be perfect.

Distressing the Furnishings

Perhaps you like the distressed look. The only problem is that the table and chairs you found online are not quite as distressed as you would like. Remedy this with the use of some sandpaper and possible a length of chain.

You can add some dents here and there by striking the pieces with the length of chain. If the pieces are painted, the action may be enough to chip the paint and achieve the look you desire. When you need a little more distressing to make the furnishings fit in with your plan for furniture decoration, put the sandpaper to good use. Don’t worry if you end up removing more of the paint than you planned, It’s always possible to touch up a few spots here and there.

Don’t Forget About Updating the Upholstery

You love the lines but the upholstery leaves a bit to be desired. Pieces like chairs and sofas can be covered with slip covers until you can arrange to have the upholstery redone. If you are a little uncomfortable trying to manage the upholstery update on your own, there’s always the option of bringing in a professional.

New upholstery on an older piece allows you to create the look you want and still add a contemporary touch. You can get inspiration for the upholstery pattern by looking around the room where the piece will be placed. One of the secondary colours in the space may be the perfect way to make that particular colour stand out a little more.

Creating a beautiful look for your rooms does not mean spending tons of money. Consider looking around for older pieces that need a little love. They will be available at affordable prices and require only a little work before they are perfect for your home.