In Residence: Gawie and Gwen Fagan

For the latest instalment of In Residence by Nowness, director Gavin Elder, known for his extensive documentation of synth-pop legends Duran Duran, captures the couple in their labyrinthine Camps Bay pad. Known locally as Die Es (The Hearth), the building sits neatly in the hillside surround and boasts panoramic views of the sea from one side and mountains to the other.