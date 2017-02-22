Project M / Studio 15b

This house was built in the 1950’s and over the years passed down the generations of the one family. Since originally built, the home had been altered in an ad-hoc way, and so the time had come for it to be stripped back to basics, raised and built-in and under for today’s modern lifestyle of the current family needs. This allowed Studio 15b to work with a clean slate which enabled us to re-orientate the spaces to best suit the northern rear aspect – creating the distinct sculptural M roof form.

From the street it appears that only a little work has been done, however once you step inside the full extent of the alterations and additions to this light filled home is seen. The experience starts with the glazed entry pod to the side of the home that allows a transparent connection to the rear garden.

The downstairs area houses a new double garage and laundry, but is predominately for when the grandparents come to stay with bedrooms, a small living space and kitchenette. The lower level of the home has been split by 600mm to better work in with the existing contours providing a 3m high ceiling to the lower living spaces and bedroom.

The new timber batten stair connects internally to the upper level which has the main kitchen, living spaces, bedrooms, bathrooms and study. The existing upper ceiling over the new open planned living spaces has been removed to expose the existing roof structure, allowing a double raked clerestory that extends inside to out. This design decision has driven the striking external rear elevation, which takes advantage of northern light and valley views. The stacked outdoor decks provide the owners with ample outdoor living space to enjoy.

Externally, the existing weatherboards have been complimented with modern lightweight materials and a nod to the previous family additions with elements of face brickwork. The final result inside and out is a light fresh feel that will serve the current family well into the future.

Project Details:

Location: Brisbane, Australia

Area: 288 sqm

Architects: Studio 15b

Photographs: Angus Martin