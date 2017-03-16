Private View: John Simpson

English architect and Georgian era enthusiast John Simpson reflects on bridging past and future in a new profile by Australian director Max Hemmings

0

In this reflective short from Australian director Max Hemmings, esteemed architect John Simpson—advocate of the classical language of architecture—muses on the ideologies that have shaped his works, and the role of a building as an inclusive monument.

“For many people, John’s buildings can seem far removed from our times,” says Hemmings. “But then listening to him speak about the philosophy behind his work allows us to see why his magnificent and traditional buildings are designed the way they are.”

Nowness

