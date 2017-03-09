Pond House, ‘Marrandillas’ / Nic Owen Architects

A new chapter for “Marrandillas”

A remarkable old house with a known history is uncommon for a property of this vintage.

“Marrandillas” (the house) is about to turn 117 years old and has had a colourful and full life to date. Countless memories, life changes, hopes and fears are all held within her walls, observing the finite human condition, the circle of life. A new family and a new set of circumstances have arrived.

The new century brings the biggest changes for ‘Marrandillas’. The new owners a family of 5 love the ‘Modern’ period in artwork, artefacts and desired to respect the past and reflect this in their new house extension. The owners have a deep respect and commitment to the past (in fact all the historical research of the property was undertaken by the owners). The unique architectural ‘pod’ extensions are connected to the existing house via three glass walkways to ensure both the new and old are identifiable and respected. The pods have flat roofs which extend to the north to provide shading and fold down to the west to offer shelter from the hot afternoon sunlight.

“Marrandillas” now has a pond. The new reflective pond wraps around the north / west side of the living room extension providing a tranquil relaxing outlook plus aids with evaporate cooling during the hotter months. The pond contains 15 comet goldfish, the new family members have names such as: Graham, Yeti and Shubunkin. Embracing the aquatic experience access from inside to outside is over the pond via stepping stones.

Over the pond to the north an original Jacaranda tree has been retained (the site featured very few significant original trees) this provides a lush backdrop and shade in the summer. Adjacent to the tree sits a complementary sculpture titled ‘Chartreuse Ballerinas’ by John Cerlienco resembling a man-made version of the Jacaranda tree.

The beautiful texture of the painted recycled brickwork reflect back to a ‘Modern’ period whilst providing a contemporary take on the original Edwardian soil brick walls.

The new extension adds modern life zest to a notable period classic.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Area: 360 sqm

Architects: Nic Owen Architects – www.nicowenarchitects.com.au

Photographs: Christine Francis