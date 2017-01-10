Pembury Circus, Hackney / Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects

The project, a development for Peabody and Bellway Homes provides 268 high quality new homes (50% affordable, 50% for private sale) as well as shops, offices, a gym, nursery and a large community center. Pembury Circus is Hackney’s largest car-free development and offers a new play area for children in a private courtyard as well as dedicated housing for older residents, who have access to a roof garden with stunning views across the City.

Simon Fraser, Director of Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects, commented:

It has been fantastic to be part of a mixed-use project that has created such a significant community benefit, both through the large proportion of affordable housing and the fantastic new community center, as well as by making a positive contribution to the townscape. Intelligent design has maximized the benefits of the mixed-tenure scheme for all residents. We convinced decision-makers that a car-free development was appropriate; improving pedestrian links through the site and away from the busy road intersection was an important part of our design concept. We have turned a redundant part of the Pembury Estate into what has become a vibrant and exciting place to be.

The LEAF Award is the latest in a string of high profile awards for the project. The LEAF (Leading European Architecture Forum) Awards is an annual ceremony founded in 2001, which brings together leading architects, designers, developers and suppliers. The award recognizes innovative architectural design projects and celebrates excellence in building design around the world.

Project Details:

Location: London, UK

Architects: Fraser Brown MacKenna Architects – www.fbmarchitects.com/

Photographs: Tim Crocker Architectural Photography