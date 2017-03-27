A Pavilion Between Trees / Branch Studio Architects

When presented with the opportunity to design this small addition to an existing residence, it was exciting to discover a number of established and significant trees sporadically arranged across the proposed site immediately to the west of the existing building.
The brief for a new master-suite consisting of a bedroom, an ensuite and incorporated robes/ancillary spaces also asked for a strong connection to the landscape and the contextual surrounds of the various garden areas.
The existing dwelling itself – a 1990’s owner-build that our client’s inherited with the purchase of the property – posed little architectural significance and interacted poorly with its context.
The strategy for dealing with the existing building was for the additions to be ‘semi-detached’ from the existing residence… this creates a separation from the main house, giving the pavilion it’s own identity amongst the landscape, while also providing the private spaces contained within ‘room to breathe’ and a sense of calm, intimacy away from the large open plan family home.
Project Details:
Location: Balnarring, Australia
Area: 85 sqm
Site Area: 40,000 sqm
Architects: Branch Studio Architects
Photographs: Peter Clarke