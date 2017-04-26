Packing Materials Trivia: Facts That Will Amaze Your Friends

Have you ever been at a party and wanted to discuss a topic that was a little out of the ordinary? While that leaves plenty of subjects, some of them are likely to be a bit boring. It may surprise you that the history of common packing materials is more interesting than you think. Here are a few bits of trivia that you can share the next time people seem to be searching for something different to discuss.

The Versatile Cardboard Box

Strictly speaking, cardboard boxes are more correctly referred to paperboard or fiberboard boxes. Cardboard can refer to a number of different paper products and not just the material used for boxes. Over the years, many people simply refer to any type of paper box as a cardboard box.

The first box of this type appeared in Germany during the early 19th century. Those first boxes made their appearance not long after cardboard was invented in England. The firm of M. Treverton & Son is often credited with creating the product.

For the next several decades, cardboard served as filler, such as helping to keep the stovepipe hats of the day in proper shape. By the end of the 19th century, corrugated cardboard arrived on the scene. Rober Gair of Brooklyn is credited with producing the first pre-cut cardboard box complete with creases. Owing to the durability of the box, it began to be commonly used for moving and other packing tasks in the early years of the 20th century. Prior to that time, metal and wooden boxes were more commonly used for holding goods during transport.

All About Bubble Wrap

Many people find it hard to imagine a time when bubble wrap was not used for all sorts of packaging. In fact, the product has only been around since 1957. As the brainchild of Alfred Fielding and Marc Chavannes of Hawthorne, NJ, the original plan was to market it as a new form of wallpaper. While that particular approach never really caught on, many people began to use it as a way to cushion fragile items for mailing and moving. By the end of the following decade, it was easy to purchase the product in just about any retail store that carried mailing supplies.

The wrap’s use as a packing material is not the only way this product has traditionally made a splash. Many people enjoy the pleasant sound that occurs when the bubbles in the wrap are popped. In recent years, a newer form of the product has entered the marketplace. Unlike the original, attempting to pop the bubbles in the newer product does not produce the same pleasing sound. Even so, many people would not think of planning a move without buying several bubble wrap rolls to use during packing.

There is more information about other packaging supplies in Canada at your fingertips. All it takes is a few minutes online to find out interesting trivia about everything from tape to crates to string. Whether you are looking for the right packaging to ship products to customers or prepare for a move, rest assured everything you use has a story behind it.