Nowness presents – In Residence: Yves Béhar

As the CEO and founder of the San Francisco and New York-based design and branding firm Fuseproject, Yves Béhar has firmly established himself as one of the most plugged-in polymaths on the design circuit today.

Inventor, businessman and advocate, Béhar’s output spans from the small scale (wearable electronics for Jawbone, aesthetically pleasing vibrators for Jimmyjane) to bigger-picture projects, including the groundbreaking One Laptop per Child, a series of low-cost, low-power laptops intended for distribution among low-income schoolchildren around the world.

Béhar’s own home, a boxy contemporary on the sloping streets of San Francisco’s Cow Hollow neighborhood, reveals his wide-ranging interests and his knack for imbuing everyday items and spaces with beauty and utility in equal measure.