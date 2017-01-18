Now That’s A Smart Home! Clever House Tech You Need

Architecture and technology have always been two intertwining concepts. But it is only recently that the world has seen some of the most astounding results that occur when these ideas collide. With the right technology and a terrific design, it’s possible to live in a home today that feels like it’s from the future. Your house can be automated, green and these days, it can even match your desires. It’s possible for the home to be a dream come true and if you’re interested in this idea, you might want to have a look at some of the tech you could get in a home on the market today.

Solar Power

Everyone knows that we have to be looking towards greener living. It’s important that we stop taking the world for the granted and remember to think about the footprint we’re leaving behind. You need to make sure that your energy consumption is as low as possible and modern housing is equipped for this need. You can, for instance, get solar panels installed on the roof of your home. Solar companies can fit these for you and make sure that they fit into the aesthetic as well as providing a practical use. Through the summer you might find that you can heat your home and light it for no money at all. You’ll be using pure, renewable energy! It’s not the only way you can make your home greener of course. You can also setup air currents around the windows and doors.

Air currents for insulation are often used in office buildings. It’s only lately that designers have started installing them in residential properties. The idea behind these devices is simple. You can stop cold air getting into the home because it’s blocked by the fast-moving air across the windows. This means that you can have your windows open and still keep the home warm throughout the day.

Smart Control

Wouldn’t it be great if your home knew what you wanted and changed accordingly? Well, if you buy a modern home, it just might. The first smart control systems were quite basic, allowing you to change the settings of your home on a screen monitor. Now, it’s possible for you to do this remotely even when you’re away from the house. This means the house can be ready at the perfect temperature for when you come in from work. But that’s not all. You can also make the system fully automated, and there is even some AI tech on the market. This learns your needs and preferences, shaping the home around them. It’s scary how close this is to a system that was once imagined by Stephen King. That said, there’s nothing horrific about living in absolute comfort.

Ultimate Security

Are you worried about the safety of your home and your family? You don’t have to be anymore because now there is modern tech security for your property. You can get everything from CCTV systems to smart locks. This will guarantee that no burglar will be able to break into your property.

As you can see the modern home is filled with wonderful, smart tech. You may want to look into a few of these ideas for your own house.