MVRDV and Austin-Smith:Lord’s strategy to regenerate Glasgow City Centre

A multidisciplinary team lead by MVRDV and Austin-Smith:Lord has been selected by Glasgow City Council to bring a collaborative and international expertise to their strategy for the regeneration of the 400ha city centre into a more livable, attractive, competitive and sustainable centre for all Glaswegians.

Glasgow’s vibrant city centre is the heart of Scotland’s economy. 135,000 people work here and it offers Glaswegians and tourists a mix of leisure, culture, shopping and entertainment experiences. In the past decades, the city has established an International Financial Services district and a regenerated Merchant City area which have added growth to the tourism and financial sectors, in spite of the tough economic conditions in recent years. Progress aside, the centre faces large urban challenges including vacant buildings, inefficient use of public space, vast separating infrastructure, car-dominated streets, lack of public and green spaces, low residential inhabitants and high emissions.

“It is time for Glasgow to move forward with its ambition for a lively city centre that is also an attractive place to live, green, and importantly, one that has more Glaswegians residents living there’’ says Winy Maas, co-founder MVRDV. “We are excited to work together with Glasgow City Council and the city, in a dialogue with communities to realise this vision of a bigger, bolder and stronger city of the future. We all want the centre re-populated, more pedestrian and cycle friendly, also the riverfront on the Clyde Banks made more attractive for all.’’





MVRDV together with Glasgow-based Austin-Smith:Lord Architects and other local specialists, were selected by Glasgow City Council to work with Glaswegians to help redirect the future wellbeing of one of Europe’s most fascinating cities. Under the wider umbrella of (Y)our City Centre, a collaborative framework initiated by Glasgow City Council will transform the centre into a lively, green, livable, attractive and competitive area. A centre not only thriving in commerce but one that importantly is re-populated by more Glaswegians residents considering only approximately 20,000 people currently live there.

“The (Y)our City Centre strategy is a hands-on, layered approach with a series of projects that range in scale, that will collectively contribute to the ‘upgrade’ of the city, to boost the liveliness, attractiveness and competitiveness of the city in a larger (inter)national context, allowing for a gradual development by many stakeholders’’ says Jeroen Zuidgeest, MVRDV partner and architect.





All four edges of the city centre are very challenging areas, for a variety of reasons. The potentially stunning riverside is underused, inaccessible and unattractive. The city centre is defined at its edges by the River Clyde, the M8 motorway and the High Street, and changes are needed to all of them. A reimagined urban motorway and road system, for example, will allow for a better integration of the M8 into the city. The aim here is to revive the qualities of these edges in order to re-connect adjacent neighbourhoods back to the centre. This will enable better use of the abundance of unused spaces for leisure, sports, events, open green spaces and also enhance pedestrian and cycle connections.

MVRDV and Austin-Smith:Lord are working together with a multidisciplinary team of local communities and stakeholders including Arup, Urban Tide, Doug Wheeler Associates, Ryden, WAVEparticle, Gardiner and Theobald, Gerry Grams local communities and stakeholders. This research is supported by Space Syntax who provide expertise in urban planning and transportation.