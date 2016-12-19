Mountain View Double Gable Eichler Remodel / Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture, Outer Space Landscape Architects, Sezen & Moon Structural Engineer and Flegels Construction updated a classic Eichler open, indoor-outdoor home.

Everyone loved the classic, original bones of this house, but it was in need of a major facelift both inside and out. The owners also wanted to remove the barriers between the kitchen and great room, and increase the size of the master bathroom as well as make other layout changes. No addition to the house was contemplated.

The owners worked with Klopf Architecture in part because of Klopf’s extensive mid-century modern / Eichler design portfolio, and in part because one of their neighbors who had worked with Klopf on their Eichler home remodel referred them. The Klopf team knew how to update the worn finishes to make a more sophisticated, higher quality home that both looks better and functions better.

In conjunction with the atrium and the landscaped rear yard / patio, the glassy living room feels open on both sides and allows an indoor / outdoor flow throughout. The new, natural wood exterior siding runs through the house from inside to outside to inside again, updating one of the classic design features of the Eichler homes.

Picking up on the wood siding, walnut vanities and cabinets offset the white walls. Gray porcelain tiles evoke the concrete slab floors and flow from interior to exterior to make the spaces appear to flow together. Similarly the ceiling decking has the same white-washed finish from inside to out. The continuity of materials and space enhances the sense of flow.

The large kitchen, perfect for entertaining, has a wall of built-ins and an oversized island. There’s plenty of storage and space for the whole group to prep and cook together.

One unique approach to the master bedroom is the bed wall. The head of the bed is tucked within a line of built-in wardrobes with a high window above. Replacing the master closet with this wall of wardrobes allowed for both a larger bathroom and a larger bedroom.

This 1,953 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Double Gable Eichler remodeled single-family house is located in Mountain View in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

Project Details:

Location: Mountain View, CA, USA

Architects: Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture Project Team: John Klopf, AIA, Klara Kevane, and Yegvenia Torres-Zavala

Landscape Architect: Outer Space Landscape Architects

Structural Engineer: Sezen & Moon

Contractor: Flegels Construction

Landscape Contractor: Roco’s Gardening & Arroyo Vista Landscaping, Inc.

Photography: Mariko Reed