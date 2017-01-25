Mornington Beach Houses / Habitech Systems

This project on the Mornington foreshore creates two double storey houses on a lot facing Mills Beach and bordering the mouth of Tanti Creek with full utilisation of Habitech’s panel system.

Situated near Melbourne in the Victorian town of Mornington, the brief to design two beach houses was primarily driven by the opportunity to create living spaces with extensive northern views over Port Phillip Bay, and both the opportunities and limitations of its creek side location. One house has been designed for our clients to live in, with the second house being offered for sale upon completion.

The town planning process for the project has been long and arduous, with our desire to garage cars in under a new two storey building form not ending up to be possible due to potential flood levels. Once this constraint was confirmed through a number of authorities, it led us to the approach of grounding the building on a pier structure that highlights its unique creek-side location.

The design seeks to use a palette of materials appropriate to its coastal location and surrounds, integrating an indigenous coastal landscape to create a building with a sensitivity to its location. The design seeks to bring foreshore pier proportions and detailing across the road and contribute to the public realm in the way it interacts with the creek mouth.

Project Details:

Location: Mornington, Australia

Design: Habitech Systems