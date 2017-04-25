Montagne Centre, Marist College Bendigo / Y2 Architecture

The Montagne Centre is the first stage of works for the new Marist College Bendigo. It is designed to foster culture, heritage and identity for its new community by embracing the roots of Marist faith in France while tying into an Australian narrative.

The centre houses children aged 10-14 in a welcoming and engaging environment situated on the edge of a new wetlands, with children are embedded in an ever changing natural landscape. These waters turn site flooding into an asset that restores a natural ecosystem to the former farmland.

The building promotes learning anywhere and everywhere with adaptable settings that encourage modes of learning. Its warm textural pallet forms a familiar context where children can gain confidence and independence.

“I cannot recall a single time when our learning has had to change because the facilities have been limiting. That is simply unheard of in traditional education.” Darren Mcgregor, Principal

Project Details:

Location: Bendigo, Australia

Area: 1,327 sqm

Architects: Y2 Architecture

Landscape Architects: Three Acres Landscape Architecture

Photographs: Bill Conroy