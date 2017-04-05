Meakins Road Residence in Flinders is an example of a B.E Architecture house in the country, which after 13 years, has just been sold by its owners. In the short time it was on the market, we revisited the project and got some current images of the house, interior fitout and developed landscaping.

Meakins Road Residence / B.E Architecture
Covered walk leads into house

Set on 100 acres in coastal Victoria, this site was bare of vegetation except for a 100-year-old row of Cypress trees. The design was based around a series of sunken walled courtyards to create immediately useable outdoor areas in the windswept environment.

Meakins Road Residence / B.E Architecture
Covered walk leads into house

Visitors are lead into a large landscaped amphitheatre with a porte-cochere leading to stone stairs up to the entry situated within the first walled courtyard.

The building is positioned with its back to the driveway so its complexities are revealed gradually as one is lead through the structure.

Meakins Road Residence / B.E Architecture
Exoskeleton like country veranda

Meakins Road Residence / B.E Architecture
Living overlooking rural views

The main sleeping area with library is separated from the main structure via man made waterscape between the buildings accessed by a suspended glazed walkway. Visitor bedrooms and artist’s studio in another area look onto their own courtyard, each zone having distinct rural sightlines from each other.

Meakins Road Residence / B.E Architecture
Glazed link surrounded by rock gardens leading from living to sleeping zones

Meakins Road Residence / B.E Architecture
Level change creates two living spaces

The extensive steel and timber exo-skeleton were designed in response to the traditional wrap-around veranda of the local farmhouses. The massive steel and timber portal frames capture and frame the rural pastoral views from within the building.

Project Details:

Location: Flinders, Australia
Architects: B.E Architecture

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here