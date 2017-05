Filmmaking collective Manson travel to the Parisian suburbs for the latest release from Barcelona-based synth-popper Màquina Total— AKA Virgili Jubero— taken from his debut album, Estàtua.

“The music of Màquina Total reminded us of the dark romanticism in early videos by Depeche Mode, Estefanía de Monaco, and Franco Battiato. To reflect this, we visited some melancholic and brutalist buildings such as Ricardo Bofill’s Les Espaces d’Abraxas, Emile Aillaud’s Les Tours Aillaud, and Martin Van Trek’s Les Orgues de Flandre.

The song explores the idea that to forget someone, all memories that attach you to them must be destroyed, including places of shared experiences.”