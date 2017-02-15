The many health benefits of wooden built properties and furniture

Wooden properties and furniture are becoming increasingly popular and it appears that it’s not just for cosmetic reasons. In an age of ever decreasing green space, urbanisation and huge question marks surrounding the danger of pollution; wood may just be our saviour.

The timeless material of wood has a host of health benefits it seems. Environmental organisation Planet Ark conducted thorough statistical research, based on meta-analysis of various studies from around the world and found that surrounding yourself with wooden products is good for your health.

The findings from Planet Ark suggest that timber products boast atmospheric and psychological properties that are not present in synthetics.

Property owners are increasingly incorporating wooden fixtures and products in their home as a means to keep up with the latest interior trends. According to the team at the Wooden Furniture Store, Mahogany is very on trend at the minute and indeed whilst there is clearly an appeal aesthetically, little do customers know that being surrounded by Mahogany and also other solid woods comes with a host of health benefits.

Proven results

In looking more closely at the impact wood has on health, one study in Austria went into the classroom to examine just how beneficial the material was for health. A year-long study of two classrooms tracked the progress of 15-year-old children, one group in a normal classroom and the other group in a classroom with wooden desks and wooden wall panels.

Upon the conclusion of the study, it was found that the students in the classroom surrounded by wood had not only better academic results but also in terms of physicality, than the group in the traditional classroom. This included better heart rates and better stress related concern.

There is no attributing the results to a placebo effect either. As Brad Grey from Planet Ark noted that wood has a measurable impact on air quality in a room and this is because wood absorbs and releases moisture.

To better explain, due to the unique properties of wood, if it’s a hot day and it’s dry outside, the wood will release moisture into the atmosphere, whilst if it’s a damp and pretty miserable day, the wood will do the opposite and take the moisture out of the atmosphere.

Environmental benefits to tackle climate change

Indeed, wood may just be our most prized asset in our fight against climate change. Unlike many materials, wood is the only significant building material known to contain carbon – when trees grow, they remove carbon from the atmosphere and then basically transform that carbon into wood.

So when the wood is used to make a product, half of the weight is stored carbon which means said carbon is locked out of the atmosphere for the life of whatever the product may be. If you take this theory and look at a house frame that’s made up of wood, then that carbon is locked out of the atmosphere a lot longer.

However, it’s important to remember that for the wood to produce the environmental benefits mentioned above, it has to be sustainably sourced. Otherwise we will all be worse off when the forests are gone and the native wildlife have no homes left.