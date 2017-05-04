Making Your Pest Control Is As Safe As Possible

Having unchecked household pests can create serious health hazards for families, especially in homes with small children. Children are more susceptible to common pest-related ailments such as allergies, skin and eye irritations and even asthma attacks caused by the diseases and bacteria that flies, mosquitos and cockroaches bring with them into your home.

Interestingly, one of the things that has exacerbated this situation in recent years is a largely unfounded campaign against certain pest control products and chemicals. Fear and uncertainty, not based on science and quantitative studies, has become part of the public consciousness when discussing pest control. People now believe that because supermarkets and grocery stores sell certain pest control products, then they must be safe to use.

The problem is less about the toxicity of the chemicals used and more about the volume applied – people have a tendency to get the insect spray, wander into a part of the home and start spraying wildly. This leaves a residue on everything and can mean that children and pets will inadvertently come into contact with unhealthy levels of chemical pesticides that should not be ingested.

There are three critical differences between professional pest control and the “do it yourself” solutions when it comes to the health and welfare of your children and pets.

Firstly, professional pest controllers are aware of the environment in which they operate. They are fully trained and qualified pest control technicians, and generally have a wide range of experience. They know the areas where the pests breed, what to look for and how to best pull together a treatment strategy that will have the best effect.

Secondly, a qualified pest controller will also understand which amounts of the treatment chemicals are required. They do not “liberally apply” their chosen treatments because this is actually a poor delivery model. Effective treatments are delivered to the areas that are most problematic, and will more successfully kill the pests.

And thirdly, the chemicals that professional pest controllers use are a very low dose because they bind to the intended surface, resulting in zero airborne residue. By applying chemicals like Cislin 25 that binds to surfaces, active ingredients in modern pest control chemicals can be an extremely lose dose (as little as 0.009% in some instances). This means that any adverse effects would require significant volumes be consumed by children and pets.

If you’re looking to have your home treated for pests and you have small children and pets, then there are a number of steps you can take to help your pest controller deliver the best and safest result for your family, including:

It’s important to tell your pest controller about any allergies or illnesses that any member of your family has, and especially for the children. If you let the technician know before they start the work about these ailments they can ensure that the chemicals they’re using won’t have adverse effects, and advise you on the safest way to proceed after the treatment has been completed.

It also helps to tidy up around the house before the technician arrives. This isn’t to make sure your pest controller has a high opinion of your domestic skills, but having a freshly mopped floor and clean surfaces ensures that the chemicals they are using will have a clean surface to bind to. The binding properties of the chemicals are obviously less effective when there is dust or grim on the surfaces – you want the chemical binding to the surface, not residue from a spill of last week’s dinner or pet hair on the floor that blows around when a window is open.

Enquire about the process that the technician will follow for treating your house. They are generally happy to explain the steps, the process they’re following and the purpose for their various activities. This will give you more peace of mind and confidence that your family will be safe and secure.

The desired goal for you and your pest controller is that your home is free of pests and that your family is safe and happy. Working with professional pest controllers and having a good line of communication will ensure that you not only get the desired result, but you’ll be secure in the knowledge that your family is being considered and taken care of in the process.