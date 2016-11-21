How Making One Change to Each Room Can Massively Improve Your Home

If you feel like your home is currently not quite up to scratch, you might be weighing up your options. You might even be thinking about moving out and living somewhere else. Or you could be considering major renovation work. But maybe all of those steps are a little too drastic. What if you could improve every single room in your house by making one simple change in each? Here are some examples of what I mean.

Kitchen

In many homes, the kitchen is the social hub of the home. Families eat together here in the morning and the evening. So, why not create a better dining situation. You should have an open plan kitchen dining area. Put the table or breakfast bar in the middle of the space and create everything else around it. It should be the focal point of the room because it is the most important aspect of it.

Master Bedroom

When you go to bed, you want to be able to relax in style. One of the best things you can do to the bedroom in order to improve it is improve the bed itself. If you do this, you will not only make the bedroom more relaxing and comfortable but also get a better night’s sleep. Surely, that’s exactly what you want from your bed. Invest in a good memory foam mattress for the very best outcomes.

Living Room

The living room is where you and your family go to relax at the end of the day. Once the table has been cleared and the washing up has been done, you want nothing more than to relax on the sofa. This is why the living room can be improved by making changes to the seating. You could have an old sofa reupholstered to change it into something new. Or you could create some new cushions that complement the room’s design and make the sofas comfier to sit on.

Bathroom

The bathroom is another one of the home’s most important rooms. You will want it to be clean, relaxing and suitable for everyone in the household. But ripping out all the old fixtures, such as the sink, toilet, shower and bathtub, can be very expensive. Do you really want to spend all that money on replacing those things, not to mention the labour costs that will be involved? It could be much wiser to simply update the faucets. You could add a thermostatic bath shower mixer to make your appliances more usable.

Child’s Bedroom

Your child’s bedroom has to suit their needs, of course. But it also has to be suitable in the long-term. You could add something like a chalkboard in the room. The great thing about this is that it allows your child to get creative and draw things on the wall without damaging them. And as they start to get a little older, this space could also be used for doing homework or practicing sums. It’s a small change, but it can make a pretty big difference.