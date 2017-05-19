How to Make Your Home Safer

Do you feel safe and secure in your home? Unfortunately, thousands of homeowners don’t prepare for the worst-case scenarios that can take place in their properties. However, taking some simple steps and avoiding some common issues in a home will ensure that you can prevent any problems from occurring. Below are some of the most effective ways you can make your home a safer place to live in.

Carry Out a Security Check on Your Home

Burglars and other criminals are always looking for security weaknesses in a property. You should take the same approach with your home and try to identify all of the possible ways an intruder can enter your home. The doors and windows in your home are the main features of your house or apartment that you need to pay close attention to.

If, for instance, entry points are easily accessible—such as in a ground-floor apartment—securing windows from intruders and burglars is essential. Operating in Hampshire since 1971, window security experts Bridger Security say burglars are opportunistic, and just as quick to accept the invitation of an unlocked window as they are to be deterred by a securely locked patio door. You may need to replace the existing windows with higher quality alternatives, but the long-term reward is ultimately worth it.

Keep the Outside of Your Home Well-maintained

If the outside area of your home is not well-maintained, it can become the perfect cover for would-be intruders and burglars. Overgrown trees, plants, and other lawn and garden features give these people the perfect hiding places to monitor your home and eventually break in. Trimming back trees and bushes and regularly cutting the grass that surrounds a property will make it less likely that your home will become a target, and improve your peace of mind.

Lighting and Timers

Installing proper lighting systems inside and outside a home acts as a powerful deterrent and most burglars will avoid homes that are always well lit. You have a wide range of security lighting systems to choose from. Some are controlled by timers while others are activated when they detect motion inside and outside your home.

Use Your Common Sense

Sometimes homeowners only have themselves to blame when they fall victim to burglars. When you are not in your home, always use your common sense and make sure you don’t give intruders an easy opportunity to break into your home. Double check that all of the doors and windows in your property are closed and locked when you leave and keep valuable items out of sight of anybody who may call to your home while you’re away.

You should also be more responsible when you use the latest technologies. For instance, if you will be away from home for a long period of time, don’t broadcast this fact on your social media profiles or on other public online forums that unwanted guests can view easily.

When it comes to home security, you should not take any shortcuts. Following the tips above will ensure that you feel safer in your home and that you are less likely to fall victim to burglary.