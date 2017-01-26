Lagos living: Solving Nigeria’s megacity housing crisis

Nigeria’s largest city Lagos is facing a housing crisis. The BBC’s Nancy Kacungira looks at how entrepreneurs are trying to solve the crisis.

Affordable housing is a considerable challenge for urban areas with large populations, and this is particularly prevalent in the Nigeria’s city of Lagos.

More than 500,000 people move to the city every year, and across Nigeria, there is already a housing deficit of more than 17 million units.

There are on-going projects of varying scale trying to address the shortage; one is reclaiming land from the Atlantic Ocean to build a new city suburb called Eko Atlantic on the shores of Victoria Island.

Tonnes of sand and heavy rock were poured into the ocean to provide 10 sq km (3.8 sq miles) of land for shops, offices and homes.

Protected by an 8km long sea wall, the city will have its own power and water supply, and even an independent road network.

Eko Atlantic will be able to accommodate more than 500,000 people, but the multibillion dollar project has been perceived as being “only for the rich”.

Ronald Chagoury Jr, one of the developers, says it is a perception they have been trying to shake off.

“From the beginning we always thought that this would be a city for the middle income.

“We know that the middle income has grown significantly in the past 15 years and we know that it is going to grow even more.” […]