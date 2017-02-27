Kunst in Weidingen by Axt Architekten

The Stiftung zur Förderung zeitgenössischer Kunst in Weidingen (Foundation for the Promotion of Contemporary Art in Weidingen) was founded in 2012 by gallery owners Max-Ulrich Hetzler and Samia Saouma. The Foundation’s aim is to promote contemporary art and culture, especially through annual summer exhibitions in Weidingen. Artists are invited to live and work on the premises.

In this film, Chibi Moku explore the design of Kunst in Weidingen with Anja Axt of Axt Architekten. They explore it’s rationalistic style, intended use, and thought process behind it’s design. The 3 structures created by Axt Architekten all have similar yet different features that make them special in their relationship.

New to Kunst in Weidingen is the Bibliothek Günther Förg. This building is dedicated to this artist and holds a collection from one of Förg’s libraries as well as a few of his most prolific pieces.