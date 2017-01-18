Kooyongkoot Road Residence / B.E Architecture

The Kooyoonkoot Road Residence is a compact design on a smaller site. The three story form has been designed around two north facing courtyards. Planted gardens along the outdoor terraces create privacy from neighbouring properties. The gardens also intersect with the building to create verdant views from all the internal spaces so that the urban property feels surrounded by nature.

The materials palette was a response to the clients brief for fine-line aesthetic and bright internal spaces. The design follows a series of black metal details. The front façade is wrapped in metal cladding that meets a thin window detail. Black steel windows punctuate around the building. Similar details carry into the interior spaces, integrated into kitchen and living room joinery.

Behind a thin black steel gate, a staged entry to the house brings one through a planted path to the large pivot door at the entry – also clad in black metal. A skylight draws one up the steps into the house. This sets the tone of the project’s interiors where skylights and windows are positioned through the house so that the occupant is always moving toward the light.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia

Architects: B.E Architecture

Photographs: Melany Wimpee