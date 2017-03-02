Key Characteristics of a Thriving Construction Business

What separates the great construction businesses from the run-of-the-mill companies you see in towns and cities all over the country? If you’re in the industry yourself, it’s a vital question to ask, purely because if you don’t know the answer, how will your company improve? With this in mind, we thought we would take a look at some of the traits and characteristics of a successful construction firm – read on and see if you can apply any of these principles to your business.

They hire great people

Whether you are a small firm who hires contractors or a global giant who hires employees, it makes no difference: the quality of your workers will end up defining the success of your business. It’s that simple. You can’t cut costs – or corners – by hiring cheap employees and expecting to get away with it for long. Invest in your people, and they will give you a fantastic return on your investment that you won’t achieve in any other area of your company.

They put the customer first

Just as is the case in any other industry, your reputation will define your success. Customer service is essential if you want your real estate business to thrive, and you have to ensure you are going above and beyond the expectations of every client, regardless of how much they are spending. You should look into CPM scheduling and project controls to ensure your projects stay on track – timing is everything for the average customer. Cost control is critical, too, so you can offer the best value to anyone hiring you for construction work. And finally, be friendly, attentive, and reactive to your client’s concerns – it’s not hard to do, yet will result in an exceptional reputation.

They know how to spend money

Construction is all about getting the best possible value for the money that you spend. And unfortunately, that means being fantastic with accounts, paying attention to your finances, and never wasting a cent on unnecessary expenditure. It’s fine lines that often make the difference between a successful construction firm and a stagnating one – and it’s your finances that are of critical importance.

They have a vision

Where do you want your construction firm to be this time next year? What about in five years time, or ten years in the future? And what’s the end goal – a sale to a competitor, or pushing for global domination? All successful construction firms have a vision – and it is essential that you have one, too. In simple terms, without a vision, you won’t be able to define any goals, objectives or strategies to survive, let alone thrive.

They always execute

Finally, the best construction firms know how to get a project started – and finished – in the best possible and most efficient way possible. You are only as good as your last job, as they say. And that means your construction firm has to do the business every single time you get in front of a customer. Technology, processes, selling skills and customer service will all help you achieve as near to perfect execution for every project.