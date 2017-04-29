Jestico + Whiles to design a new residential development in Prague

The scheme for T.E Development Group in Prague will provide its home owners with incredible views of the city from a total of 64 units and three roof villas. A café, shop space and parking are also included in the scheme alongside a playground and other recreational facilities for apartment owners. The apartments will range in size from 37 sq m to 260 sq m four bedroom rooftop villas.

Jestico + Whiles won an invited competition to design SAKURA from a shortlist that included ADR, Atelier Habina, Chybik Kirstof and Under Construction Architects. In its response to the design brief, Jestico + Whiles’ has conceived a residential building which provides a sense of living in a family house whilst still providing the benefits of an urban apartment.





At the core of this, Jestico + Whiles has worked closely with Prague-based landscape architects Atelier Flera to focus heavily on the abundance of green space – a private garden will envelope the perimeter of the floor plan highlighting lush planting to the ground floor whilst also providing a natural screen for lower-ground apartment balconies. Front gardens will line the ground floor apartments and the roof villas will benefit from a private garden complete with views over Prague. To the façade, integrated furrows fit with creepers will root the walls.

The material palette of the exterior is characterised by natural shades exposed through wooden window frames, thermo pine on horizontal surfaces and graphite on metal rails, which are complete with golden metal sheets. The main volume consists of individual apartments as elements inserted between floors slabs. These elements are then clearly legible on the façade, and material combinations create a mosaic that softens the total volume of the construction.