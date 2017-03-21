Ivanhoe House / KUD

Located in the Inner suburb of Ivanhoe, sits a seemingly calm, unassuming modern suburban home in its moat of Australian granetic sand. The house is a clever orchestration of balancing tension that has created wondrous moments throughout.

© Billy Kavellaris

Makris house can be read as a conversation of dualities, of heavy and lightness, public and private and of light and darkness.

© Billy Kavellaris

The first expression of this tension can be seen from street façade, essentially two forms bifurcated by a double height black void, which forms a grand recessive entry.

© Billy Kavellaris
© Billy Kavellaris

On the one side we have a solid, rigid, rectilinear form, seeming weighed down by its own mass. On the other, elevated from the earth by a shard of black glass, symbolic of emptiness or absence.

Project Details:

Location: Melbourne, Australia
Area:370 sqm
Architects: KUD
Photographs: Billy Kavellaris

